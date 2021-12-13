Death of woman in Peterborough no longer being treated as suspicious and police ‘de-arrest’ man
The death of a woman in Peterborough is no longer being treated as suspicious - and a man has been ‘de-arrested’ by police.
The woman died at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday after being admitted with serious injuries.
Following her admission to the hospital, police were called and a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The man was in a ‘serious’ condition when he was arrested at a property in Stumpacre, and he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.
However, today Cambridgeshire police have said following a post mortem examination the woman’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious, and the file has been handed to the coroner. The man has been ‘de-arrested’ by officers.
The house was cordoned off by police last week, and officers remained at the scene into the weekend.
A police spokesman said the man remains in hospital.