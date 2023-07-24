Dealer who controlled one of Peterborough's biggest drugs lines caught red handed

A dealer who controlled one of the largest drugs lines in Peterborough has been jailed for three years after being caught red handed by police at his city home.

Officers found the crucial evidence to bring Carlos Djass to justice on his mobile phone.

Djass, 29, was arrested on 1 February after the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) carried out a warrant at his home in London Road, Hempstead, Peterborough.

Carlos Djass

A mobile phone, later confirmed to be the ‘deal line’ for a drugs operation running in the city, was found in his bed.

Analysis of it showed thousands of text messages being sent out in bulk offering the sale of crack cocaine to ‘customers’ across Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

A download of his ‘personal’ mobile phone found a video showing Djass holding a large rock of crack cocaine in his kitchen.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (14 July) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Detective Constable Angus Cashman, who investigated, said: “Djass had been controlling one of the largest drugs lines in Peterborough.