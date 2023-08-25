Dashcam plea as detectives continue to investigate serious sexual assault in Peterborough underpass

The underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road. Photo: Paul Marriott.

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning are still appealing for witnesses five days on.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked at some point between 2.30am and 3.50am in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker is described by police as a “Black or Asian man in his 20s, of skinny build, with black curly hair.”

The underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road. Photo: Paul Marriott.

He was wearing beige trousers, a white t-shirt, white trainers and a light beige jacket.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to this newspaper on 25 August.

Detective Chief Inspector Sherrie Nash said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim, who is now being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the area between 1am and 4am.

“We’d also like to speak any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of Bourges Boulevard, Taverners Road or Westfield Road.”

Anyone with information has been asked to visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/62429/23. Alternatively call 101.