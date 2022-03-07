Dashcam appeal to trace driver seen going wrong way on A1M at Peterborough

We are appealing for witnesses after a car was seen driving on the wrong side of the A1M between junctions 16 (Norman Cross) and 17 (Haddon) on 25 February.

The incident happened at about at about 11.35pm on February 25, between junction 16 at Norman Cross and junction 17 at Haddon. The vehicle is reported to have travelled north along the southbound carriageway and onto the A1139.

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle or who has dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses