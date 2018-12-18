Dashcam appeal following police chase through Peterborough

Police are appealing for information after the driver of a Renault Clio failed to stop for officers in Peterborough.

At about 12.55pm yesterday afternoon (Monday December 17), the driver of a grey Renault Clio was directed to stop by road policing officers in Lincoln Road, but failed to do so.

Police news

After a short pursuit a 24-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was later released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, or for any dash-cam footage to be passed on.

Those with information are asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 211 of 17 December.