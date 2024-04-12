'Dangerous' Peterborough man jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of DPD driver - as four others locked up for murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough man has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of the manslaughter of a DPD driver in Shrewsbury last year – as four other men were given life sentences for murder.

Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough is one of five men who are starting lengthy prison sentences following the death of Aurman Singh last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stafford Crown Court heard Aurman Singh (23), from Smethwick, died after he was attacked and murdered in Shrewsbury by a group of four men each armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood.

Sukhmandeep Singh

The attack happened in broad daylight in the middle of the day on August 21, 2023 as the delivery driver made a delivery in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill.

His injuries were so severe there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police said that the suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons in nearby Hubert Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Audi was followed by police as it headed towards Tipton in the West Midlands where the men were filmed dumping the axe, wrapped in a grey hoodie, in a bin.

Aurman Singh

The car was stopped and Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh and Manjot Singh were arrested on suspicion of murder. Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was arrested a few days later in Peterborough.

The four men arrested in the Audi denied murder but were found guilty on Thursday 28 March by a jury after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Today, Sukhmandeep Singh, who was described as ‘the inside man’ in the attack, was jailed after being found guilty of manslaughter at the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick were all given life sentences, with a minimum jail term of 28 years, after they were found guilty of murder.

Top left: Jagdeep Singh. Top right: Arshdeep Singh. Bottom left: Manjot Singh. Bottom right: Shivdeep Singh

The murder investigation was led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy of West Mercia Police. He said: “I am pleased that significant sentences have been handed to these men for the brutal murder of Aurman Singh.

“These five men are dangerous individuals who will now serve a considerable sentence in prison where they cannot cause further harm to the wider public.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aurman’s family have understandably been left shattered, when he was tragically killed in a planned and brutal attack in Shrewsbury, and my thoughts and condolences remain with them.

A police drone filmed the gang being arrested by armed police and a dog team who surrounded their Audi getaway car.

“Today’s sentence should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts.

“This was a complex investigation which saw us work with police forces across the country and I’d like to thank the investigation team and those involved for their hard work and commitment.”

Aurman's family said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"It is an unbearable loss for us which has changed our lives. My daughter and myself will be living our lives for the sake of it but our happiness and the will to live is not there.