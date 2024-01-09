Dangerous driver who used Fiat 500 to ram police cars on Oxney Road in Peterborough jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous driver who put lives at risk after fleeing from police when he realised he was wanted has been jailed.

Logan Cook, 22 and of no fixed address, was spotted on 9 September by police driving a black Fiat 500 – which was later revealed to be on false plates.

He was travelling down Oxney Road, Peterborough, when he rammed police vehicles on the wrong side of the road to try and escape.

A pursuit began and officers even used a stinger which deflated a front tyre of the car, but Cook continued to drive on the wrong side of the road towards officers and a member of the public.

Cook carried on driving and ended up on Parnwell Way, Peterborough before crashing into a verge. He fled on foot but was arrested.

In police interview Cook told officers he knew he was wanted on recall to prison, but didn’t know why he drove in the way he did and put others at risk.

Cook was later charged with the offences, admitted them and was jailed for a year. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended retest.

Sergeant Mohammed Haleem said: "Cook showed no regard for other road users by driving in this incredibly dangerous manner, and he also put the lives of not only police officers but also members of the public at risk.