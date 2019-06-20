Dangerous driver tried to run over man in Peterborough before crashing into parked cars

A dangerous driver who drove his vehicle at another man in Peterborough before crashing into a row of parked cars has been jailed.

Boyd Docherty (24) of HMP Peterborough pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (June 18) where he was sentenced to 18 months.

Boyd Docherty

On June 11 last year Docherty was driving a grey Citroen Xsara Picasso along Back Lane, Eye, when he attempted to run over a man twice before crashing into a row of parked cars.

Docherty fled the scene but was later identified by members of the public and CCTV in the area.

Docherty pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He received 18 months for dangerous driving and one month for criminal damage to be served concurrently. He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.

Detective Constable Tom Adams said: “Docherty is a dangerous individual who showed no thought to the safety of other road users.”