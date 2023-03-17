News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

'Danger to society': Care assistant feared death as man placed hand over her mouth and punched her head

The victim began to crawl away but Griffin grabbed her and pushed downwards

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:19 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:19 GMT

A man has been jailed for almost 10 years after attacking a care assistant so violently she feared she would die.

Rory Griffin, 39, approached the victim at a secure institution in Cambridgeshire, when she was sitting alone on a bench wearing headphones during a break on 28 April 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She became aware of Griffin, a patient, at her side before he suddenly grabbed her and dragged her off the bench.

Rory Griffin has been sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison.
Rory Griffin has been sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison.
Rory Griffin has been sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison.
Most Popular

Griffin placed his hand over her mouth and began punching her to the head while continuing to drag her along.

Griffin then grabbed her by the foot and dragged her backwards towards some bushes before stopping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The care assistant once again tried to crawl away but Griffin got hold of her and choked her on the ground while shouting he was going to kill her.

A colleague arrived and pushed Griffin off the victim and pinned him to the ground while she escaped.

She was taken to hospital after suffering scratches to her arms and neck in the struggle.

On Monday (13 March), at Cambridge Crown Court, Griffin, of HMP Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and threats to kill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Natalie Marriott said: “Griffin is truly a danger to society so I am glad he is now behind bars.

“This was an incredibly scary and harrowing ordeal for the victim who was just minding her own business on a break at the time and later said she thought he was trying to kill her.”

Read More
Police apply for Peterborough Indian restaurant to have licence removed after st...