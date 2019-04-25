Cyclist stabbed in Peterborough after being attacked by armed group - teens arrested

A cyclist was stabbed after being attacked by a group armed with weapons.

The victim was cycling through Kirkmeadow, Bretton, just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday) when he was approached by the armed group, who attacked him.

Kirkmeadow in Bretton

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Two teenagers – aged 16 and 17 and both from Peterborough – were arrested the same evening on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which they are treating as isolated.

DS Mike Paget said: “This was a nasty assault which left a man needing hospital treatment.

“The area is likely to have been fairly busy at the time and we’re appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, no matter how small, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 35/28367, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, they can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.