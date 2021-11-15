Cyclist injured in hit and run crash near Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses

At around 7.30pm on Sunday, 24 October, a red VW Golf collided with a cyclist who was riding a light grey Trax TR1 mountain bike just after Kates Bridge petrol station, between Thurlby and Baston. Both were travelling southbound.

Following the collision, the VW Golf did not stop at the scene but instead drove off along the A15.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage is urged to get in touch with Lincolnshire police.

To contact officers:

Call 101, quoting Incident 364 of 24 October;

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 364 of 24 October” in the Subject line;