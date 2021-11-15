Cyclist injured in hit and run crash near Peterborough
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a hit and run collision near Peterborough.
At around 7.30pm on Sunday, 24 October, a red VW Golf collided with a cyclist who was riding a light grey Trax TR1 mountain bike just after Kates Bridge petrol station, between Thurlby and Baston. Both were travelling southbound.
Following the collision, the VW Golf did not stop at the scene but instead drove off along the A15.
The cyclist suffered minor injuries.
Anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage is urged to get in touch with Lincolnshire police.
To contact officers:
Call 101, quoting Incident 364 of 24 October;
Email [email protected] putting “Incident 364 of 24 October” in the Subject line;
Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.