Cyclist attempts to rob woman near Peterborough underpass

A cyclist attempted to rob a woman near an underpass in Peterborough.
Police were called just before 7pm last night (Wednesday, November 7) to reports of an attempted robbery in Welbourne, Werrington.
At about 5pm a woman in her 50s was walking near the underpass to Gatenby when she was approached by someone on a bicycle who grabbed her wrist and attempted to take her handbag.
The victim screamed and the offender rode off empty-handed.
The offender is described as a white man in his late teens, medium build, wearing a navy jacket and a navy hoodie and riding a light-coloured mountain bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting 35/43314/18.