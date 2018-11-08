Cyclist attempts to rob woman near Peterborough underpass

A cyclist attempted to rob a woman near an underpass in Peterborough.

Police were called just before 7pm last night (Wednesday, November 7) to reports of an attempted robbery in Welbourne, Werrington.

Police news

At about 5pm a woman in her 50s was walking near the underpass to Gatenby when she was approached by someone on a bicycle who grabbed her wrist and attempted to take her handbag.

The victim screamed and the offender rode off empty-handed.

The offender is described as a white man in his late teens, medium build, wearing a navy jacket and a navy hoodie and riding a light-coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting 35/43314/18.