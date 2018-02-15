Crowland Abbey windows smashed as police call for public’s help to stop spate of anti-social behaviour

Crowland Abbey has had windows smashed with yobs carrying out spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The damage to the place of worship was one of a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour to have been carried out, prompting Lincolnshire Police to call for the public’s help to identify the culprits.

Sergeant Cox from the Spalding Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are experiencing a spate of anti-social behaviour in Crowland and we need residents support to put a stop to it.

“In recent days vehicles have been damaged and windows have been smashed. We are getting information from the public when these crimes have been committed but we need people to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to us right away – it might just stop a crime from being committed.

“You can report to us by calling 101 and we are stepping up our patrols to combat this ASB.”