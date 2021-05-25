Crossbow and drugs seized from Peterborough home

Officers raided the home in Fletton this week.

A Police spokesman said: “After receiving reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from a property in Belsize Avenue, Fletton, the local neighbourhood team carried out a warrant where they found and seized class B drugs along with two cannabis grows and an offensive weapon.

“The occupants, two men one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, along with a woman in her 50s will be voluntarily interviewed at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

Police raided the property in Fletton

