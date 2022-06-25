Cross Keys Homes staff step in to help get Railworld back on track after break ins

Staff from Cross Keys Homes have stepped up to make a difference at the Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough after the attraction fell victim to crooks.

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) teamed up with its repairs and maintenance contractor, Mears to help the attraction fix damage caused – and prevent more break ins in the future.

CKH’s entire Estate Rangers team spent a day working on site clearing rubbish and applying anti-climb and anti-graffiti paint. Mears will be replacing broken windows on site and installing new trellis and boards around a ramp to the cabin.

Members of the Cross Keys Homes team at Railworld

CKH has a number of keen beekeepers amongst its team, who have regularly enjoyed seeing the hives at Railworld. It is hoped that Railworld will be able to provide a secure home for any future bee swarms that CKH needs to remove from residents’ homes.

CKH Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, said: “The minute our employees heard about the damage to Railworld they asked me if there was any way we could help, and of course I did not need asking twice to have the chance to give something back to this jewel in Peterborough’s crown. Railworld is such a vital educational and environmental asset to the city and it is heart-breaking to see it suffer so much at the hands of vandals. I’m delighted that our team, and Mears, have been able to play a small part in helping them to get back on track and I hope that the perpetrators of this mindless thuggery are found and prosecuted.”

Becki White, Volunteer and Attraction Manager at Railworld, said: “We’re really grateful for all the help that CKH and Mears are providing for us. It’s been a tough few weeks, with a number of break ins, and it can get very demoralising. But the support of local businesses helps us to know that we are valued in the community, and gives us the push to keep going.”