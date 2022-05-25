A fundraising campaign to raise thousands of pounds for a much loved visitor attraction has been set up after yobs broke in over the weekend.

Vandals smashed windows and doors at Railworld Wildlife Haven in Woodston on Saturday night.

The clean up operation has been taking place this week, with volunteers working to make sure the popular attraction can re-open soon.

Brian Pearce with damage caused by thieves at the Railworld Wildlife Haven

Earlier this week, Brian Pearce, who runs the site, told The Peterborough Telegraph he would not let vandals win – despite the attraction being targeted more than 200 times over the past 37 years.

Railworld had been targeted just three weeks before the latest break-in, and last year thousands of bees died after hives at the site were destroyed.

Now a Gofundme page has been set up to support the site, which relies on volunteers to keep running.

Damage caused by thieves at the Railworld Wildlife Haven

The page says: “Railworld Wildlife Haven has been subject to recurring vandalism, arson and burglary for many years, most recently on Saturday 21st May 2022.

“This time, the damage caused was substantial enough to force closure on the site, leaving the volunteers and visitors of this Peterborough attraction incredibly despondent and discouraged.

“Please help ensure that repairs and security improvements can be made to Railworld Wildlife Haven so that they may reopen as soon as possible and deter undesirables from returning.”