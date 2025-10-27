Crimewatch Caught: Wisbech murder of 86-year-old Una Crown to feature on BBC 1 show

The murder of an 86-year-old widow in Wisbech is set to feature on BBC 1 show Crimewatch today (Monday, October 27).

Una Crown was killed in January 2013 at her home in Magazine Lane in the town. She was stabbed to death.

It took more than a decade to bring her killer to justice – and this morning’s Crimewatch Caught will tell the story of how detectives managed to solve the mystery.

New forensic testing provided the breakthrough police needed.

The testing revealed male DNA, found to be 28,000 more likely to have originated from Newton (or a close male relative from his paternal line) than any other person.

“When I joined the Major Crime Unit, the first thing my wife said to me was: ‘You’ve got to solve this murder’.” These are the words of Detective Superintendent Iain Moor, tasked with helping to solve who killed Una Crown.

Her murderer, David Newton, was sentenced for life in prison with a minimum of 21 years earlier this year.

An in depth look at the murder case is due to feature on Crimewatch Caught, BBC One, at 10.45am today (October 27). In the preview for the programme, Det Supt Moor said: “I’m immensely proud of bringing David Newton to justice after 11 years.

“Una, by the actions she took on that night, solved her own case. She fought her own attacker.”

Newton, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, was 70 when he was jailed.

The programme will be available on the BBC iPlayer.