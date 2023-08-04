Crimestoppers urges Peterborough residents to speak up and stop slavery at launch of major Cambridgeshire campaign

Peterborough residents are being urged to speak up to put an end to modern slavery and people trafficking as part of a major campaign from charity Crimestoppers.

The charity has launched the campaign specifically to deal with the issue in Cambridgeshire, in a bid to end the suffering of people who are brought into the UK, and kept in horrendous conditions.

Last month a man was jailed for eight years after admitting a string of charges in Peterborough.

The charity is appealing for people to come forward with information to stop slavery. Photo: Crimestoppers

One of Marian Mustafa’s victims labelled him as ‘a beast’ after being trafficked to the UK.

Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers Cambridgeshire Regional Manager said: “Many people in Cambridgeshire will have seen stories on modern slavery and illegal immigration and think that it does not happen in their county.“Unfortunately, this is not the case, and I would encourage anyone who has their suspicions of modern slavery, exploitation, or people smuggling to contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously.“Have you suspicions about a local haulage company, or seen unusual activity at a local airfield, or during a visit to the coast or the river?“Have you information about local businesses where staff are being mistreated or exploited, a building used as a cannabis farm, or properties where a large number of people are housed that you have concerns about?“Every year across Cambridgeshire, we receive over 2,000 pieces of actionable information; this leads to a significant number of arrests, millions of pounds of drugs seized, and vulnerable adults and children being safeguarded. Any piece of information, big or small, can help make a difference.”

The charity said slavery could be happening in a number of places in the community.

A spokesperson said: “Criminal gangs can make vast amounts of money from bringing people illegally into the country by lorries, small planes, and boats. Once these individuals arrive, they are often exploited by criminals and can be forced to work for little or no money, often in poor conditions, and often being made to take part in criminal activity such as money laundering, cannabis cultivation, begging and shoplifting gangs, and the sex industry.“Not only do these criminal gangs make vast sums of money from those who they traffic into the country, but they also profit from the illegal activities that they force many of these men, women, and children to take part in. These criminals are often involved in other serious and organised criminal activity such as the drugs trade, violence, and supply of weapons.“Many of these vulnerable individuals are forced to work in cash businesses such as car washes, nail bars, takeaways, cleaning or building work. They are often made to live in poor conditions, with limited food, have their passports taken away and earn little or no pay. Some are forced into prostitution or made to work cultivating large scale cannabis grows.”