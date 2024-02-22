Crime unit starts investigation into disappearance of missing Wisbech man David
Cambridgeshire Police’s Major Crime Unit have taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a Wisbech man.
David Cross, of South Brink, Wisbech was last seen on CCTV at 11.24pm on January 31 in the passageway by Nene Terrace.
He was reported missing on Sunday, February 4 by staff at the Ferry Project.
David, who is 35 and originally from Kings Lynn, is described as slim, 5’10”, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey or black hooded jumper, dark jeans and light trainers.
Police have now issued a number of images of David in a bid to try and find out what has happened to him.
DI Rich Stott said: “We are extremely concerned about David’s whereabouts and what may have happened to him, given the length of time he has been missing and the unexpected nature of his disappearance.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David since January 31 or has any information about his whereabouts. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to finding him.
“As time goes on we have to consider all possibilities about what has happened to David and one of those lines of enquiry is that he may have come to harm."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit police on 101, via the Major Incident Public Portal or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting system.