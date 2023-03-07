Fire crews were called to respond to a fire started deliberately in a disused World War II bunker in Maxey on Sunday (March 5).

Local residents helped the crews locate the incident before the fire could be put out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.47pm on Sunday, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on High Street in Maxey.

The disused World War II bunker in Maxey.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a disused bunker. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 5pm.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad