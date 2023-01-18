Crabtree murder trial: Resident describes hearing 'blood curdling' screams after gunshot

A resident living near where a man suffered fatal gun shot wounds has said she then heard ‘blood curdling screams’ moments after hearing the gun fire.

Peterborough Crown Court has heard how Mihai Dobre died in the early hours of April 13 last year, after being shot in the head as he delivered drugs in Crabtree, Paston.

Lewis Hutchinson has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Dobre, but denies his murder.

Mihai Dobre, and police at the scene of the incident

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, January 17, a jury heard from a number of residents living near where the fatal incident happened.

The court has already heard how Mr Dobre’s wife, Ana Seling, was sitting next to him in the car when he was shot.

‘I heard a female scream. The scream was blood curdling’

Peter Gair, prosecuting, read statements from the residents, describing what they saw and heard on the night in question.Reading the statement from Jade Neal, Mr Gair said: “At around 00:20, I heard something, I was not sure I heard it correctly – my husband said it sounded like a gun shot.

"Then I heard a female scream. The scream was blood curdling.”

Ms Neal said she went out of her home and into the street.

‘She looked me dead in the eyes and was begging me to help her’

She said: “I couldn’t see anything. Then I heard another scream. I ran towards the noise. I found a car and saw a female.

"She looked me dead in the eyes and was begging me to help her. She was saying things to Dobre in her own language.

"Dobre was sitting with his head flopped on the left side of the headrest.

“The female grabbed my arm, pleading with me to help.”

Ms Neal said she had screamed for someone to call police and ambulance as she tried to help at the scene.

She described how Mr Dobre was struggling for breath at the time.

Emergency services then arrived to help at the scene.

‘My first thought was someone had been shot’

Another resident, Jaine Palmer said: “I was in bed, and I was dozing. Then I heard a massive bang. It made me jump out of my skin.

"It sounded like a shot gun. My first thought was someone had been shot.”

Ms Palmer said she then heard shouting. She said: “I could not tell what was being said. But there were voices raised and shouting.

"Then everything went quiet. Then I heard footsteps."

She said she heard one voice saying 'What the **** man. I can't believe you just did that.'

She said: "The same voice repeated it. He sounded quite shocked."

‘You could tell something bad had happened’

Fellow Crabtree resident, Anna Daikhi said; "I was at home when I heard one shot. It sounded like shooting from a gun.

"Then I heard one woman screaming 'ahhh.'

"One man was also screaming. You could tell something bad had happened."

Hutchinson ( (29) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and conspiracy to rob.

The trial will continue on Friday, January 20.