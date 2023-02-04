Mihai Dobre

A man who shot a drugs courier in Peterborough has apologised to the family of the man he killed - saying if he could turn back the clock, it would never have happened.

Mihai Dobre died after suffering a fatal gunshot wound to the head as he delivered drugs to Crabtree, Paston in the early hours of April 13 last year.

Lewis Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Dobre, but denies murder.

On Friday (February 3) Hutchinson took to the witness stand to give his evidence.

He was asked by Nathan Risiah KC if he had anything to say to the family of Mr Dobre.

Hutchinson said: “I am so sorry for causing the death of someone who was probably a son, a brother or husband.

“If I could turn back the clocks it would not have happened.

“ I am very sorry for what I caused or may have caused, but I didn’t mean it to happen.”

The court has heard from Mr Dobre’s wife, and statements from his friends, describing him as a good man.

When Mr Dobre’s wife gave evidence, Mr Risiah extended an apology on Hutchinson’s behalf to her.

Hutchinson said he had been shocked and scared by what he had done, and told the jury he had wanted to take his own life after the events of April 13.

He told the court he had never used a gun before, and told the jury the gun had gone off accidentally as he held it while Christopher Pycroft went to buy drugs from Mr Dobre.

Pycroft told the jury Hutchinson had brought the gun to the scene - however, Hutchinson told the court this was not true, and it was Pycroft who had handed him the shotgun moments before the shooting happened.

When asked why he had not told police what had happened when he was interviewed following his arrest, Hutchinson said he had been scared.

Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and conspiracy to rob.

Pycroft, 40, of Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.