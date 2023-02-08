Police have said the family of a man shot dead as he delivered drugs in Peterborough have got justice after his killer was convicted of murder.

Lewis Hutchinson shot and killed father of two Mihai Dobre in the early hours of April 13 as he sat in his car in Crabtree, Paston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson had plotted with Christopher Pycroft to rob Mr Dobre as he delivered drugs – but during the robbery, he shot him in the head with a shotgun. Mr Dobre suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries.

Christopher Pycroft (top left), Diane Riley (top right), Jean Stewart (bottom left) Lewis Hutchinson (bottom right0

He claimed he had fired the gun accidentally, but police said the jury were able to ‘see through his lies’

Today (Wednesday) Hutchinson was convicted of murder and conspiracy to rob by a jury at Peterborough Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now faces life behind bars.

‘I am pleased jury saw through the lies’

Following the verdicts, Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic case where a father, son and partner has lost his life after getting involved in supplying drugs.”

He added: “Given the evidence against him, Hutchinson had no choice but to admit he was there that night and that he was responsible for the killing, but he lied when first questioned, and then lied again trying to claim he was not part of the planned robbery and stating the gun went off by accident as he held it momentarily for another person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He stated he couldn’t recall if he pulled the trigger and had no intention to seriously harm or kill Mr Dobre.

“I am pleased the jury could see through these lies and we have managed to get justice for Mr Dobre, his wife and two young children who he has left behind."

Mr Dobre’s family were not in court to heard the verdicts given out.

Hutchinson declines to appear in court to hear second verdict handed out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson was found guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict – and then a couple of hours later, guilty of conspiracy to rob my a majority verdict. He was not in court to hear the second verdict handed out.

The court heard how Mr Dobre had driven to Crabtree, Paston, at about 12.30am on 13 April last year, with his partner to deliver class A drugs.

He remained in his car, parked under a streetlight, when Hutchinson and Christopher Pycroft, 40, approached the car from either side.

Suspecting he was about to be robbed, Mr Dobre attempted to drive off but was fatally shot in the back of the head by Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard from Pycroft who told them an order had been made to a drugs delivery line, known as ‘The Turks,’ and he and Hutchinson were planning to rob him.

He told the jury Hutchinson had come up with the plan after they had been drinking and smoking crack cocaine together and he turned up at Pycroft’s home with a shotgun.

The plan was for Hutchinson to pull out the gun and tell the driver to hand over the drugs, however, Hutchinson pulled out the gun and shot through the rear driver’s side window, hitting Mr Dobre in the back of his head.

Hutchinson claimed this was all lies – he told the court how he had known of Pycroft for some years, but only met him recently when he began to buy prescription drugs from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night of the killing, he claimed he met Pycroft at his home in Crabtree to buy sleeping tablets but left after he was told he had none.

He returned a while later to see if a friend was there, again when he was told no, he left to walk to his home in Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, when Pycroft said he would walk with him as he needed to pick up some drugs.

Hutchinson claimed a few yards into their walk, Pycroft pulled a shotgun from his jacket and asked him to hold it while he bought the drugs, so not to scare off the man.

He agreed and carried on walking, stopping about four or five metres behind the car when he pulled the gun out to see it in the light, holding it in both hands “like a baby” and somehow the trigger went off. He told the jury he “was devastated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A firearms expert told the court it takes three to four ounces of force to pull a trigger – in comparison to about two to flick a light switch – therefore it being near impossible for the trigger to have gone off on its own.

After the shooting, Hutchinson made his way to a nearby traveller’s site where he hid for a few hours.

Later that morning, he got a taxi into Peterborough town centre where he carried on drinking, before using a phone box to call his grandmother – Diane Riley, 65, – telling her he had been a “bad boy and hurt someone” and asked if she could pick him up from Peterborough to go back to her home in Skegness.

Riley, along with her daughter – Hutchinson’s aunt, Jeanie Stewart, 45, of Waddington Way, Skegness, – drove down to Peterborough to collect Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once back in Skegness, the pair provided Hutchinson with new clothing and trainers, and helped dispose of the items worn at the time of the offence.

The following day (14 April), at about 9pm, Hutchinson was called out of his grandmother’s home in Spirewic Avenue by armed police officers and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Stuart Trimmer KC, prosecuting, said to the jury: “He could’ve said someone gave him a gun and it went off in his hands by accident, but he didn’t, because that’s not what happened.

“He had many opportunities to tell the truth about what happened – or his version of events – which he didn’t, because he made it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wanted to keep it to himself until 13 December when he entered a defence statement, the truth of all of this is Mr Hutchinson was in a moment of being thwarted that evening and did in fact pull that trigger.”

‘Sadly we see all too often people losing their lives or being seriously injured through drug-related violence’

DI Stott said offences like this were rare, and, said: “This is a tragic case where a father, son and partner has lost his life after getting involved in supplying drugs.

“While firearms offences are extremely rare in this county, and even more so fatal firearms offences, sadly we see all too often people losing their lives or being seriously injured through drug-related violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Stott also praised the work of police officers and the legal team in bringing the case to court.

Hutchinson will be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday afternoon (10 February).

Pycroft, who previously admitted conspiracy to commit robbery, is due to be sentenced on a date which is yet to be set.