The jury in the Crabtree murder trial have retired to begin their deliberations in the case.

Judge Sean Enright sent the jury out from Peterborough Crown Court this morning (Tuesday).

Lewis Hutchinson is accused of murdering Mihai Dobre in Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough, in the early hours of April 13.

Mr Dobre, who was delivering drugs in Crabtree at the time of the incident, died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and conspiracy to rob.

The court has heard how it is alleged that Hutchinson plotted with Christopher Pycroft to rob drugs courier Mr Dobre - with Pycroft telling the jury the plan was for Hutchinson to threaten Mr Dobre with a shotgun - but instead the gun went off, firing the fatal shot. Pycroft said he and Hutchinson had been smoking crack cocaine on the evening before the shot was fired, and it had been Hutchinson who had brought the gun to the scene.

Hutchinson has said the allegations are not true, and denies Pycroft’s version of events.

Hutchinson told the jury it had been Pycroft who had brought the gun to the scene, and he had been handed it moments before the shot was fired, and there had been no plan to rob Mr Dobre. He said the gun had been fired accidentally. He also told the court he had not smoked crack cocaine that night.

The gun itself has never been recovered.

Hutchinson was arrested in Skegness following the shooting, and he made no comment in interview with police, other than supplying a pre-prepared statement saying he had not murdered Mr Dobre.

Pycroft, (40), of Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Hutchinson’s grandmother, Diane Riley, (65), of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

