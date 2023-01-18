A friend of the man charged with murdering a drugs runner told a jury the accused had been in a ‘happy-go-lucky mood’ hours before firing the fatal shot.

Lewis Hutchinson is alleged to have murdered Mihai Dobre in April last year as he delivered drugs to Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough. Mr Dobre died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident is said to have happened at about 12.30am on April 13.

Police at the scene of the incident

Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Dobre, but denies murder and conspiracy to rob.

On Tuesday (January 17), Grant Wilson, who said he had been a friend of Hutchinson since they were children and lives in Crabtree, told the jury he had seen the defendant in the hours before the fatal incident.

Mr Wilson said: “He (Hutchinson) came round my house around 8pm-9pm.

"He was in a good mood. He had come to check if I needed anything. He has always been checking up on me since my mum died.”

Stuart Trimmer KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Wilson if Hutchinson had borrowed his phone that evening.

Mr Wilson said: “He may have used it. But I didn’t see him use it.

When asked if Hutchinson had been quiet, Mr Wilson said: “He was in a good mood. Not stressed. He was in a happy-go-lucky mood. He was chatting to me. He has always been very helpful to me.”

Mr Wilson said he had known Hutchinson since he was 10 – describing him as his ‘best friend – he’s like a brother,’ and someone who had done a lot to help him with his mental health.

Mr Wilson said Hutchinson had left the house later that evening.

When the incident happened, Mr Wilson said he was at home watching TV – but he had come out of his house to help.

He said; “I heard someone screaming. I thought it being Crabtree it was another domestic. It was a woman screaming help. It wasn’t in an English language. It was just a woman screaming.”

Mr Wilson said he went to help at the scene, saying: “I tried to help the victim. I called police and ambulance. I thought he had been stabbed.

"The woman was in hysterics.

"I got into the car and tried to help him. I put my hand on the wound. There was a lot of blood. He was out cold.”

Mr Wilson said he had spoken to Hutchinson’s partner later that night.

"He said: “I asked if everything was alright as I heard police were looking for him (Hutchinson). We were all shocked. We couldn’t see him doing anything like that. It is not in his nature.

"We were all stunned and shocked.”

Hutchinson ( (29) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and not guilty to murder and conspiracy to rob.

The trial will continue on Friday, January 20.