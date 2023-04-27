News you can trust since 1948
Cowardly Wisbech woman robbed pensioner as she went to the bingo

Michelle Hall hit 72-year-old woman in the face

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST

A woman who robbed an elderly woman of her handbag as she went to play bingo has been jailed.

Michelle Hall, 57, approached the 72-year-old victim outside the Winners Bingo Hall, in Wisbech, at about 7.30pm on 5 February, and asked her for £2 for food.

As the woman went to get some money out of her wallet, Hall grabbed it and hit her in the face, causing scratches.

Michelle Hall
Hall once again hit the victim in the face before running off with the handbag.

Yesterday (26 April), at Peterborough Crown Court, Hall, of South Brink, Wisbech, was jailed for three and a half years having pleaded guilty to robbery.

DC Annie Fenton said: “Hall carried out this shocking and cowardly robbery on a vulnerable woman who was going to help her.

“Instead of taking the kind offer of money, Hall took advantage of the situation to rob her, so I am glad she has now faced justice.”