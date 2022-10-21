Court told of terrifying knifepoint rape carried out by Peterborough 15-year-old on city footpath

A woman who was sexually assaulted in a terrifying knifepoint attack in undergrowth on a footpath in Peterborough was forced to chose between the ‘knife or the bushes’ by her teenage attacker, a court has heard.

Awais Rehman carried out assaults in broad daylight on two women on a path near Rhubarb Bridge in 2017 when he was just 15.

He raped one of the women, and less than a week later sexually assaulted and robbed another.

Awais Rehman

After his initial arrest in 2018, he was deemed not fit to plead, as he would not be able to follow what was happening in court, or give instructions to his legal team. He was detained in a psychiatric hospital in 2018.

But now, five years after carrying out the terrifying attacks, Rehman, now 20 years old, has been deemed fit to plead – and he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (October 20) for the first part of a sentencing hearing. Rehman pleaded guilty to a string of offences earlier this year, including one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Following the attacks, which occurred in September and October 2017, a large manhunt was launched in a bid to find the culprit, with e-fits issued. Detectives were able to get their man after DNA analysis from one victim’s shirt led them to Rehman.

Today Cambridge Crown Court heard how the first woman was walking along the path near the bridge when she heard the teenager run up behind her and pull a large kitchen knife from his trousers. The woman screamed, but was told to be quiet by the defendant, who then forced her into some nearby bushes and raped her.

E-fits released by police following the attacks

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, told the court the woman said she had been forced to ‘decide between the knife and the bushes, and she chose the bushes.’

The woman managed to run away from him before reporting the incident to police.

In October, another woman was walking along the same footpath when Rehman approached her from behind and slapped her bottom.

He then grabbed her by the arms and told her, “I’m going to take your bag”, before snatching her handbag and running off.

When he was first arrested he was not able to be named because of his age – but now he has admitted the offences as an adult, he can be identified.

The court was told that Rehman has autistic spectrum disorder, which meant that he could not empathise with people in the way people without the disorder could.

Claire Matthews, defending, said Rehman had started to understand the impact of the attacks, and had described the offences as ‘horrific.’

Ms Matthews added: “This is an extremely difficult sentencing exercise. Your honour has to balance the serious offences he has committed with the culpability of the defendant who was age 15 with mental health disorders at the time of the offending.”

Rehman, of Watergall, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of threatening someone with a knife and one count of robbery.