Court takes dogs from hare coursers caught on land near Peterborough
Two hare coursers have had their dogs taken from them after they were caught on land in Crowland earlier this year.
Michael Chaulk and William Smith were arrested at Common Drove at around 10.30am on Sunday, 12 March.
Now a court has imposed depravation orders on four dogs, leads, lamp and collars. The pair has also been ordered to pay nearly £5,000 each in kennel costs, and have been banned from driving.
Police warning to would be hare coursers
Sergeant Debbie Nunn, from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (R-CAT), said: “This was a really good result in which our officers were supported by Cambridgeshire Police.
“One of our force priorities is hare coursing and our Rural Crime Action Team continue to take robust action against these offences.
“Hare coursing is criminal, as well as cruel and we will continue to work with communities and partners to tackle the problem.
“Our message to anyone thinking about hare coursing in Lincolnshire: We will adapt our tactics and resources, and with the help of the people of Lincolnshire, we will arrest you, we will seize your vehicle, seize your dogs and work tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution.
“I would urge the public to be vigilant. If you spot any potential hare coursers, please contact us immediately.”
Charges and sentences handed out
Chaulk, (25), of Bittams Lane Chertsey, Surrey was charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs, trespass with intent to pursue hares with dogs and failing to comply with a community protection order.
William Smith (21), of Ecton Lane, Northampton, was charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs and trespass with intent to pursue hares with dogs.
They appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 11 December and were handed the following:
Smith was ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and Chaulk 120 hours.
They were given a deprivation order for all four dogs, leads, lamp and collars.
They were ordered to pay £4,929.83 kennel costs each.
They were disqualified from driving for 56 days.
They were each ordered to pay costs of £450 each and a victim surcharge of £114.
Chaulk was also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for four years and Smith was given a three-year CBO.
Both CBOs have the same requirements:
They must have any sight hound, greyhound, long dog, lurcher type dog or cross breed thereof, in their ownership microchipped to their correct address.
They must not enter between 31 July and 30 April onto any private land in the county of Lincolnshire with a sighthound, greyhound, long dog or lurcher type dog or cross breed thereof.
They must not be in the company of other persons with any sighthound, greyhound, long dog or lurcher type dog or cross breed thereof on any private land in Lincolnshire.
They must not be on any private land in Lincolnshire with any non-excluded dog without the express written permission of the private landowner.