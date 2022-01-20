Court date for people charged in connection with Extinction Rebellion protest outside Amazon in Peterborough

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

A protest took place outside the warehouse on Black Friday in November last year.

Four of the protestors have been charged in connection with the protest.

Annie Hoyle (28) of Fair Street, Cambridge, Joe McGee (26) of Hemmingford Road, Cambridge, Mark O’Leary (23) of Fair Street, Cambridge and Robert Shippey (30) of Bridge Street, Downham Market, all appeared ta Peterborough magistrates’ Court last week.

They were charged with wilfully obstructing the free passage along Flaxley Road on November 26.

All four entered not guilty pleas to the charge. They were granted unconditional bail to attend the court for their trial on May 16.