Court date for people charged in connection with Extinction Rebellion protest outside Amazon in Peterborough
Four people will stand trial at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after being charged in connection with a protest outside the Amazon warehouse in Peterborough.
A protest took place outside the warehouse on Black Friday in November last year.
Four of the protestors have been charged in connection with the protest.
Annie Hoyle (28) of Fair Street, Cambridge, Joe McGee (26) of Hemmingford Road, Cambridge, Mark O’Leary (23) of Fair Street, Cambridge and Robert Shippey (30) of Bridge Street, Downham Market, all appeared ta Peterborough magistrates’ Court last week.
They were charged with wilfully obstructing the free passage along Flaxley Road on November 26.
All four entered not guilty pleas to the charge. They were granted unconditional bail to attend the court for their trial on May 16.
A charge of setting up an unauthorised camp without legal authority including a tent with cement block which they tied themselves too and a 15 metre high structure with hammocks attacked to top with the intention of disrupting lawful activity by Amazon were all withdrawn against all four defendants.