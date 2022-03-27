Court bans Peterborough drink driver from going to the pub

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

He was given a community order, which included an Exclusion Requirement, which bans him from entering any on licenced premises for six weeks. Webster (57) of Cowper Road, Peterborough, was also ordered to carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £105. He was also banned from driving for 38 months.