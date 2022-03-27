Court bans Peterborough drink driver from going to the pub
A Peterborough man has been banned from going to the pub after he failed to give a breathalyser reading when he was stopped for suspected drink driving.
Gordon Webster was stopped by police on February 20 this year.
Officers asked him to give a breath test - but he failed to do so.
He appeared at court earlier this month where he admitted failing to provide a specimen.
He was given a community order, which included an Exclusion Requirement, which bans him from entering any on licenced premises for six weeks. Webster (57) of Cowper Road, Peterborough, was also ordered to carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £105. He was also banned from driving for 38 months.