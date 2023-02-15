A man found to be connected to the running of a “county line” based in Peterborough has been jailed.

Lewis Kappen, 28, was arrested at his home in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, on December 19 last year by officers who had a warrant to enter the property in response to information about county lines drug dealing.

A mobile phone number linked to Kappen had been identified as the “line” running a drugs operation between Peterborough and Leicester.

Analysis of the phone, which was found in Kappen’s bedroom, showed clear evidence of drug dealing including bulk messaging about the sale of crack cocaine and heroin to known drug users.

A black butterfly knife – classed as an illegal weapon in the UK – was found in Kappen’s bedside drawer, along with about £3,000 in cash found within his home.

Kappen appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (February 13) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon in a private place – namely a butterfly knife, and possession of criminal property – namely cash.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing will take place on a date yet to be set.

Detective Constable Nik Loizou, who investigated, said: “We continue to work hard to disrupt county lines operating within Cambridgeshire.

“Not only are class A drugs extremely harmful substances, but we also often see young boys getting drawn into “running” drugs for those holding the lines and involved in all sorts of criminality and violence.

