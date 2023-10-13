News you can trust since 1948
Council introduces powers to stop noisy revving engines and loud music from cars

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
A new power to stamp out vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour has been introduced in Stamford.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) applies to the town's Station Road car park, also known as Cattlemarket, plus The Meadows and Bath Row car park.

The order was introduced by South Kesteven District Council following a number of complaints from residents about anti-social driving in the town – including one incident where a deckchair was trapped to the roof of a vehicle for people to ride on.

The order has been introduced after complaints about anti-social driving.The order has been introduced after complaints about anti-social driving.
The order covers:

Revving of engines that causes a public nuisance

Sudden and/or rapid acceleration that causes a public nuisance

Repeated sudden and/or acceleration that causes a public nuisance

Racing by two or more vehicles

Performing stunts that cause a public nuisance

Sounding horns that cause a public nuisance

Playing music from a vehicle that causes a public nuisance

Anyone breaching the order could be issued with £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.

SKDC’s Public Protection Head of Service Ayeisha Kirkham said: “These Orders help ensure that the law-abiding majority or residents can use and enjoy their local public spaces and remain safe from anti-social behaviour.

“They can apply to any public space and in these instances cover places where issues have been identified that may have a negative impact on people’s quality of life.

“New warning signs will be going up in the areas affected by vehicle nuisance. Anyone affected by this antisocial behaviour can call the Council during working hours on 01476 406080 to report it or Lincolnshire Police on their non-emergency line, 101, out of hours.”

South Kesteven Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mark Hillson said: “Lincolnshire Police fully support the renewal of existing and the implementation of new PSPOs in South Kesteven.

"They are an important part of our joint agency tool kit to enable us to deal effectively with anti-social behaviour in our communities.

"We particularly welcome the additional PSPO for Vehicle Nuisance and ASB in Stamford which we believe will benefit many of the residents in the town.”

