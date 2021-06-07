Could your next career be as a detective in Peterborough?

Police

More than 300 people submitted applications following a recruitment campaign and a month-long window from 12 October.

The first cohort of 20 will be sworn in and begin training later this month and new applications will be accepted from Monday, 14 June.

The programme streamlines the route to becoming a detective constable. Successful applicants go through the normal police officer recruitment and training process, however, at the end of the two-year programme they become a fully qualified detective.

They are trained in law and procedure and learn how to conduct initial investigations, before progressing to becoming an investigator of serious and complex crime.

Recruits will be supported throughout by experienced police officers and detective tutors.

Detective Chief Inspector Leigh Allman, who is leading the programme, said: “There was a tremendous amount of interest in the first recruitment window and we are hoping for similar this time around.

“People see the detective role as an attractive prospect and it is a great opportunity to bring in talented individuals to the force.

“We want promising individuals from a range of different backgrounds, who can bring in new ideas and different skillsets and have high levels of integrity and personal responsibility.

“We’re looking for applicants who are observant, precise, resilient, creative and tenacious.”

Pages on the force website are available with more detail about the programme and feature case studies of existing detectives.

For more information visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Job-types/ADCP/Accelerated-detective-constable-programme