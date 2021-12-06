Convicted thief caught trying to steal bike in Peterborough
CCTV operators in Peterborough city centre captured a previously convicted bike thief trying to steal a bicycle.
Adrian Howard, 38, was spotted by the operators on Monday afternoon (29 November) attempting to cut a bike lock on an electric bike in Long Causeway.
Police were alerted and nearby officers located Howard in Westgate who admitted he had a pair of ‘cutters’ in his pocket.
Howard, of Morley Way in Westwood, was arrested and later charged with attempted theft of a bike.
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (30 November) where he admitted the offence and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison – eight weeks for this offence to run alongside a previously suspended 20-week prison sentence for bike theft which has now been activated.
PC Jay Ede, who investigated, said: “Thanks to CCTV operators we were able to catch Howard, a prolific criminal, in the act and put him back in prison where he will now spend his Christmas.
“If anyone sees suspicious activity, please report it to us as and when it is happening as it will give us a greater chance of catching people in the act.”
Cambridgeshire Police has advised that crime in action should always be reported to police by calling 999. Information about a crime after it has happened should be reported online or via the webchat service. Those without internet access should call 101.