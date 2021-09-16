Convicted paedophile near Peterborough found to have indecent images on laptop

Police update.

Brian Claassen, 45, was arrested in March this year after checks of his computer uncovered indecent images of children.

As a result of convictions in 2016 and 2017 for child sex offences, including sexual assault on a child and making indecent images of children, Claassen is managed as a high-risk offender by the force’s Public Protection Unit (PPU).

The unit grades all registered sex offenders living in the community on their level of risk based on their offending and history, and then manage them on a day-to-day basis.

Part of this work is to pay unannounced visits to check on their activity, including compliance with court orders such as Sexual Harm Prevention Orders.

On 27 July last year (2020), DC Zoe Rogers, who manages Claassen, attended his home in Doddington where all his electronic devices were checked.

While checking his mobile phone, information was found which suggested he had purchased ‘elimination’ software, resulting in his phone and laptop being seized for analysis.

In February this year, the forensic download was completed which revealed a number of indecent images of young girls.

Claassen was arrested and later charged with three counts of being in possession of indecent images of children, namely nine category A, six category B and 8 category C – A being the most severe.

He was also charged with failing to comply with the notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register by failing to notify police of a new bank card and account registered in his name.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (13 September) where he admitted the offences and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months and must complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

DC Rogers said: “I understand for members of the public that it is concerning to know registered sex offenders live within our communities, however please know that each and every one of them is managed and monitored by both ourselves and partner agencies such as the probation service.

“Although Claassen’s prison sentence is suspended for 18 months, should any further illegal activity or breaches of his court orders be found, that sentence will be activated and he will be returned to prison.

“We will continue to pay close attention to him and monitor his actions.”

In the force’s latest podcast series, DS Kayleigh Smith from the northern PPU, speaks about their robust work to manage registered sex offenders who are living in our communities.