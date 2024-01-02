News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Convicted murderer on the run from Peterborough address after breaching licence conditions

Carl Hyde also has links in Reading
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Police are appealing for help to find a convicted murderer who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

Carl Hyde, 67, who has absconded from an approved premises in Peterborough, is wanted for breaching licence conditions following release from prison.

Hyde also has connections in Reading.

Police have issued CCTV images of Carl Hyde as they attempt to find himPolice have issued CCTV images of Carl Hyde as they attempt to find him
Residents are advised not to approach Hyde, but to contact police with information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact police, either online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 336 of 1 January.