Convicted murderer on the run from Peterborough address after breaching licence conditions

Police are appealing for help to find a convicted murderer who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

Carl Hyde, 67, who has absconded from an approved premises in Peterborough, is wanted for breaching licence conditions following release from prison.

Hyde also has connections in Reading.

Police have issued CCTV images of Carl Hyde as they attempt to find him

Residents are advised not to approach Hyde, but to contact police with information on his whereabouts.