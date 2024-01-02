Convicted murderer on the run from Peterborough address after breaching licence conditions
Carl Hyde also has links in Reading
Police are appealing for help to find a convicted murderer who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.
Carl Hyde, 67, who has absconded from an approved premises in Peterborough, is wanted for breaching licence conditions following release from prison.
Hyde also has connections in Reading.
Residents are advised not to approach Hyde, but to contact police with information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information should contact police, either online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 336 of 1 January.