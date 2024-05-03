Conservative Darryl Preston wins Cambridgeshire and Peterborough police and crime election

Labour’s Anna Smith came a close second
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cambridgeshire’s Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner has been elected for a second term.

Darryl Preston, a retired police officer, took 38 per cent of the vote, which took place across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough alongside the local elections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His closest rival, Labour’s Anna Smith, a former teacher and Cambridge councillor, took 36 per cent of the vote.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl PrestonPolice and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston
Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston

The Liberal Democrats’ Edna Murphy, a former magistrate and Cambridgeshire County Council councillor, took 26 per cent.

A Police and Crime Commissioner’s primary function is to appoint a Chief Constable for Cambridgeshire Constabulary and hold them to account for running the force.

Read More
Everything you need to know about May's police and crime commissioner elections ...

This can mean dismissing them in exceptional circumstances.

They also put towards an annual budget, which includes a council tax precept.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Preston increased this by £12.96 per year earlier this year.

In Peterborough, Mr Preston picked up 17,360 votes to Ms Smith’s 16,884 and Ms Murphy’s 8,793.

This means Mr Preston won more comfortably in the city, with 40 per cent of the vote, than elsewhere in the county.

But the Conservative Party suffered heavy losses at Peterborough City Council’s elections, with their group halving in size from 22 councillors to just 11.

The party still picked up the most votes overall, however, despite being narrowly beaten in several wards and gained a seat from the Liberal Democrats in Paston and Walton.