A repeat fraudster who has breached a court order seven times has been jailed for more than three years.

Anthony Atkins, 47, was made subject of a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) preventing him from cold-calling after numerous convictions for fraud where he would target elderly or vulnerable people.

The order, which was issued on December 9, 2020, states he must not conduct door-to-door enquiries or sales of any sort within the UK, or cold-call any premises within the UK in connection with any trade, business or service.

Between July and September 2022, Atkins targeted a married couple in Netherton, Peterborough, who he knew through a family member.

He asked if there was any work they needed doing on their home – a direct breach of his CBO – and ended up completing some work on the couple’s conservatory which he charged them £180 for.

Atkins then repeatedly returned to their home over the space of two months and approached the couple while they were on their own, claiming the other had requested he carried out further work, which they hadn’t, and then began demanding payment for work they hadn’t requested and he hadn’t completed.

On one occasion, Atkins conned the couple out of £30 after claiming the wife had asked him to replace a bracket and then demanded payment from her husband.

The couple, who are in their 70s, became wise to Atkins’ fraudulent ways after speaking with each other and installed a video doorbell which captured him repeatedly attending their home.

A report was made to police and Atkins, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 29 last year.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday October 30 where he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, plus a further five months for committing fraud by false representation.

A five-year restraining order was also put in place preventing Atkins from contacting the two victims.

Detective Constable Jeremy Turner, who investigated, said: “Atkins has been subject of a CBO since 2017 and has breached it on seven separate occasions, resulting in him being jailed each time.

“He is a prolific and brazen conman who preys on people’s good nature and clearly has no regard for the law.