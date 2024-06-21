Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour in Bretton.

Police in Peterborough are leading a crackdown on anti-social behaviour at The Cresset Centre in Peterborough.

A meeting between the force, members of staff from The Cresset and the YMCA Youth Centre have been held to discuss reports of issues such as verbal abuse to staff, climbing scaffolding and smashing of glass.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’re aware of issues at the Cresset Centre in Bretton around youth anti-social behaviour (ASB), in particular verbal abuse to staff, the scaffolding being climbed, and glass being smashed to gain entry.

The Cresset Theatre in Bretton.

“Officers from our northern neighbourhood team attended a meeting at the centre with staff from the Cresset and the YMCA youth centre to discuss how we can all work together to reduce the issues.

“We will regularly be in and around the centre, whether that be on foot or in

marked vehicles in a bid to deter the behaviour, and are looking into ways to extend the opening hours of the youth centre to give people a place to go.

“If you witness any of this ASB, you can report it to us by calling 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/LrC23.