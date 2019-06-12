Concern for missing boy last seen in the Deepings Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing 15-year-old boy. Robbie Wilson was last seen in the Deeping St James area on Friday, June 7. Robbie Wilson Anyone who has seen Robbie, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101. Peterborough United apologise to victims of ‘evil’ ex youth coach Bob Higgins