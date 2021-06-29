Concern after series of garden furniture thefts in Peterborough
Councillors have expressed concern and issued advice after a series of thefts of garden furniture in Peterborough amid a shortage caused by the recent blockage in the Suez Canal.
Over the course of last week, three residents of Orton Waterville reported furniture being stolen from their gardens.
None of the residents heard or saw anything, so it appears those who took the furniture acted late at night.
Retailers have been suffering from a shortage of garden furniture, thought to be due to a range of factors, including delays caused by the pandemic, shipping costs and the blockage of the Suez Canal, which brought one of the world’s busiest trade routes to a standstill for almost a week.
Councillors in Orton Waterville, the city’s first ward entirely represented by the Green Party, have speculated that this may be one of the reasons for the thefts.
Cllr Kirsty Knight said: “It’s very strange, we’ve had three reports of garden tables and chairs being taken within a week, all have been reported to the Police.
“I have advised those that have got in touch to perhaps think about doorbell cameras and as awful as it sounds, locking down their garden furniture.”