Concern after series of garden furniture thefts in Peterborough

There have been a number of thefts of garden furniture. (Note - Archive image - not the stolen goods)

Over the course of last week, three residents of Orton Waterville reported furniture being stolen from their gardens.

None of the residents heard or saw anything, so it appears those who took the furniture acted late at night.

Retailers have been suffering from a shortage of garden furniture, thought to be due to a range of factors, including delays caused by the pandemic, shipping costs and the blockage of the Suez Canal, which brought one of the world’s busiest trade routes to a standstill for almost a week.

Councillors in Orton Waterville, the city’s first ward entirely represented by the Green Party, have speculated that this may be one of the reasons for the thefts.

Cllr Kirsty Knight said: “It’s very strange, we’ve had three reports of garden tables and chairs being taken within a week, all have been reported to the Police.