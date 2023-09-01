Two women, who assaulted a teenage boy in Whittlesey, have been sentenced.

Stacey Gleave, 31, and Shevvy Alexander, 29, were leaving The George Hotel pub in Market Street on the evening of 30 January last year when they began to have an argument which attracted a group of youths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While walking back towards her house, Gleave realised she was missing her phone and some money and noticed the group behind her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened near The George Hotel pub, after the pair had been there during the evening (image: Google).

Believing one of the group had taken the missing items, Gleave turned round to address the boys before they split into two groups, with each of the women following them.

Alexander, who is also known as Shevvy Bird, caught up with one of the boys – who was 16 – and ‘detained’ him until Gleave joined her and knocked the boy to the ground before climbing on top of him, assaulting him and threatening him with a shard of glass.

After a crowd gathered, the women eventually let the boy go before returning to the pub, where police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gleave, of Debdale Court, Whittlesey, and Alexander, of Cornflower Close, Whittlesey, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on 31 August, after previously pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Gleave was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, while Alexander was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Sergeant Ahsan Anderson, who investigated, said: “The events that night were completely unacceptable and the whole situation could have easily been avoided.