News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Cold Case Killers: Documentary to examine the murder of Peterborough woman Sally Anne McGrath 40 years after death

Documentary will be broadcast on Freeview channel Five Star at 9pm tonight (January 31)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A TV documentary broadcast tonight will examine the killing of a Peterborough woman – nearly 45 years after she was murdered.

Sally Anne McGrath, aged 22 was last seen alive in Cathedral Square on July 11 1979. She was living in Towler Street in Peterborough at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her body was found the following year. She was found naked except for a pair of boots, and was partially buried in woodland at Castor Hanglands ,near Peterborough She had suffered two head fractures and a broken nose.

Most Popular
Sally McgrathSally Mcgrath
Sally Mcgrath

In 2012, her killer, Paul Taylor, was finally brought to justice, and given a life sentence, with a minimum jail term of 18 years.

Taylor was convicted of her murder along two counts of rape and a serious sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman, 14 years for the rape of a 17-year old girl and nine years for the attempted rape of a 24-year-old woman.

Tonight (January 31) an episode of the Cold Case Killers series, broadcast on Freeview channel Five Star, will look at the case in detail.

The episode, titled Predator in the Woods: The Murder of Sally McGrath will be broadcast at 9pm.