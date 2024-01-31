Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TV documentary broadcast tonight will examine the killing of a Peterborough woman – nearly 45 years after she was murdered.

Sally Anne McGrath, aged 22 was last seen alive in Cathedral Square on July 11 1979. She was living in Towler Street in Peterborough at the time.

Her body was found the following year. She was found naked except for a pair of boots, and was partially buried in woodland at Castor Hanglands ,near Peterborough She had suffered two head fractures and a broken nose.

In 2012, her killer, Paul Taylor, was finally brought to justice, and given a life sentence, with a minimum jail term of 18 years.

Taylor was convicted of her murder along two counts of rape and a serious sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman, 14 years for the rape of a 17-year old girl and nine years for the attempted rape of a 24-year-old woman.

Tonight (January 31) an episode of the Cold Case Killers series, broadcast on Freeview channel Five Star, will look at the case in detail.