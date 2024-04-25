Cocaine dealer caught driving at 100mph at Chatteris spared prison sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was caught doing about 100mph near Chatteris and admitted being involved in dealing class A and B drugs has been spared prison.

Levi Boister, 27, was pulled over by traffic officers on the A141 between Chatteris and Wimblington at about 10pm on 21 August last year after they clocked him reaching 100mph.

Routine roadside tests for drugs and alcohol were carried out, of which the breath test was clear but the drugs wipe showed positive for cannabis, resulting in Boister’s arrest.

A search of him and his car, a blue BMW, uncovered more than £1,455 in cash which he claimed was for a friend’s present, two mobile phones and a black bag containing small clear plastic bags of suspected class A drugs and cannabis.

Following him being further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, officers searched his then home in Whittlesey where they found a shotgun in his bedroom, a further £1,510 in the kitchen and various drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house.

Examination by experts confirmed the drugs to be cocaine, MDMA and cannabis worth several thousands of pounds and analysis of the mobile phones revealed messages showing clear conversations about drug dealing.

Boister, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Monday) where he was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, as well as possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the next year and must also forfeit the £2,965 in cash that was seized.

Boister failed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 2 April in relation to a charge of failing to provide a blood sample for analysis, he was found guilty of the offence in his absence.