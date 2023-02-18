A closure order imposed on a Peterborough home to stop criminal and anti-social behaviour has been extended.

A partial closure order was put on the home at 10 Whalley Street in Eastfield in November last year, after rising concerns about drug related to criminality.

Initially, the order was imposed for three months, coming to an end earlier this month. During the three months, the order was breached several times, and six people were arrested.

The closure order at Whalley Street

Now the order been extended for a further three months at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, with a full closure order put in place.

The full closure comes as the next step in safeguarding the tenant and means the property will be closed to all people, including the tenant, for the next three months.

Until 13 May, the order prohibits any person from entering the premises other than landlord (with approval from the police) and the emergency services. The tenant attended with police to collect their belongings and is being supported in finding alternative accommodation away from the area.

In November when the original order was applied for, Cambridgeshire Police said the action needed to be taken as a result of frequent reports of damage to the property and anti-social behaviour, including drug-related activity over the past six months. They said the problems had been increasing in the run up to November.

PC Guy Cunningham, from the eastern NPT in Peterborough, said: “This action was taken in recognition of the impact to the community and to protect those who are potentially vulnerable to criminality.

“A partial closure was put in place initially, which allowed the tenant to stay there, however there have been several breaches and six people arrested who were found by our officers inside the property during the period of the closure.

“I hope this order will make a really positive difference to the quality of life of residents and should serve as a reminder to those who continue to make life a misery for their neighbours, that we will not tolerate it.”