'Chop shop' shut down by police after Range Rover stolen in Peterborough found in Essex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three people have been arrested after Essex Police recovered a Range Rover stolen in Peterborough.
On Monday (November 13), officers from the force’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit sprang into action after receiving information that a Range Rover has been stolen overnight in Peterborough and was believed to be in the Braintree area.
Officers found the Range Rover along with a stolen motorbike, both on false plates, which have been recovered as part of the investigation.
Two men aged 25 from Cambridgeshire and a 42-year-old man from Braintree were arrested on suspicion of theft of vehicle. They have since been released on bail until January 24, 2024.
Detective Inspector Brian Palombella said: “The Stolen Vehicle Investigation Unit officers are dedicated to tackling car crime, whether it’s one stolen vehicle or organised crime.
“Our initial enquiries show that this could have been the beginning of what is commonly known as a “chop shop” where a vehicle is stripped of parts for financial gain.”