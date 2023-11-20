Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been arrested after Essex Police recovered a Range Rover stolen in Peterborough.

On Monday (November 13), officers from the force’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit sprang into action after receiving information that a Range Rover has been stolen overnight in Peterborough and was believed to be in the Braintree area.

Officers found the Range Rover along with a stolen motorbike, both on false plates, which have been recovered as part of the investigation.

The stolen Range Rover found in Braintree.

Two men aged 25 from Cambridgeshire and a 42-year-old man from Braintree were arrested on suspicion of theft of vehicle. They have since been released on bail until January 24, 2024.

Detective Inspector Brian Palombella said: “The Stolen Vehicle Investigation Unit officers are dedicated to tackling car crime, whether it’s one stolen vehicle or organised crime.