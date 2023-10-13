Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chilling video footage was shown in court today of a University of Northampton (UoN) ‘drug dealer’ being fatally stabbed by an alleged rival drug dealer.

The murder trial, concerning the fatal stabbing of UoN student Kwabena Osei-Poku, originally from Peterborough, started yesterday (Thursday, October 12).

Mr Osei-Poku, formerly known as Alfred, died after he was fatally stabbed on Sunday, April 23, in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at 8.50pm near the Waterside Campus.

Kwabena Osei-Poku (right) was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on April 23 (left)

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, residing on Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, living on Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, have both entered pleas of not guilty in response to the murder charges.

Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, has also pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms. Marshall, the prosecuting barrister, initiated the trial on Thursday, October 12, following the swearing-in of the jury on Monday, October 9.

The prosecution contends that the fatal incident was instigated by a 'drug dealing turf war’ which saw a ‘large amount of cannabis’ stolen by Lebaga-Idubor from Alfred.

The court heard that Alfred was engaged in the 'business of selling cannabis at the University’.

Lebaga-Idubor, who is accused of being Alfred's killer, also known as 'Unit', was reportedly also 'likely involved in drug dealing’, the court heard.

The court also heard how Eke, also known as ‘Franklin Saint’ on Snapchat, was described as the ‘most popular drug dealer on campus’.

On the day of Alfred's murder, Lebaga-Idubor contacted Alfred to purchase 130 grams of 'expensive' 'Cali' cannabis, the court heard.

Alfred mentioned to his girlfriend that he found this 'strange' since people on campus ‘normally only bought a small amount'. Nevertheless, he took a white carrier bag containing 100 grams of cannabis, with a street value of £1,000, to his girlfriend's flat at Park Avenue, Waterside Campus, and prepared it for sale, the court heard.

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor subsequently visited Alfred's girlfriend's flat to collect the drugs later that day at around 8.15pm, a situation that quickly escalated into an aggressive encounter. Lebaga-Idubor requested Alfred to weigh the drugs in his presence, which Alfred did, the court heard.

The situation turned hostile when Lebaga-Idubor snatched the bag of cannabis from Alfred. Alfred pleaded for the bag back, but Lebaga-Idubor said: 'This is my stuff. What are you doing strutting round here?', the court heard.

Lebaga-Idubor said that Alfred 'shouldn't be doing what he was doing' because he had ‘developed his drug line’ and questioned why Alfred was 'selling on his patch’, the court heard.

Alfred's girlfriend recorded the altercation on her phone, which, according to the prosecution, displayed Lebaga-Idubor with a small black flick knife in one hand and the stolen bag of cannabis in the other, the court heard.

The prosecution said: 'We say this was to assert dominance and show Alfred that it was 'their turf’. Alternatively, it was to rob him of the drugs he had sourced. One of them openly armed with a knife.”

Lebaga-Idubor and Eke left the flat, carrying the bag of cannabis, with Eke described as 'backup' to Lebaga-Idubor. Alfred followed them, asking Lebaga-Idubor to return the drugs, the court heard.

The trio left the campus, proceeding on to New South Bridge Road. At 8.50pm, Alfred appeared to make an attempt to retrieve the bag from Lebaga-Idubor, who responded by fatally stabbing Alfred in the neck, the prosecution say.

As a result, Alfred fell to the ground and rolled into the road, while Lebaga-Idubor and Eke fled the scene in different directions, the court heard.

A passerby contacted emergency services after observing Alfred 'rolling on the floor' with 'blood all over his face’, the court heard.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Alfred died at 9:01 pm, a heart-wrenching moment that left his family in tears in the courtroom.

Lebaga-Idubor was captured on CCTV leaving Becket's Park while on the phone, apparently attempting to make his escape. He disposed of an object in a public bin, after which fellow student Antonio Huian picked him up in a blue Audi Q8 car, the court heard.

Huian took Lebaga-Idubor to the eye unit at Northampton General Hospital due to a stab wound in the left side of his body, which he later informed the police was sustained while defending himself during the altercation with Alfred, the court heard.

Lebaga-Idubor and Huian left the eye unit and made their way to A&E before returning to Huian's student residence at 5 Royal Terrace, Northampton, the court heard.

Lebaga-Idubor contacted his girlfriend at the time, Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, who used an electric scooter to collect clothes and documents for him from his flat at St John's Halls of residence and drop them off to him at Huian’s property at around 10pm, the court heard.

Ms. Forbes-Coleman then arranged a taxi to transport Lebaga-Idubor to his home address in Barking, London. On the way, Lebaga-Idubor requested the taxi driver to detour to his father's address in SE11 where he got out.

Ms Forbes-Coleman told police she had ‘no idea’ about the stabbing and claims that she thought Lebaga-Idubor wanted the items as they were both set to go on holiday to Portugal in the next week, the court heard.