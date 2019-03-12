Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear officers called in as raids are carried out at 4 Peterborough addresses
Police alongside specialist Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers have arrested four men after a a suspect crystal meth production operation was raided in Peterborough.
Yesterday morning police carried out four warrants at homes in Peterborough in Padholme Road, Alma Road, Westmoreland Gardens and Sheepwalk in Paston. Police were joined by specialist teams including Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers as well as search teams from the fire and ambulance services as a safety precaution. The operation was part of an investigation into the production of class A drugs. Police have found evidence of what we believe to be crystal meth which will be sent off for analysis. Four men are all currently in custody. More as we have it...
1. Crystal Meth raids in Peterborough
Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers helped with the raids