Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear officers called in as raids are carried out at 4 Peterborough addresses

Yesterday morning police carried out four warrants at homes in Peterborough in Padholme Road, Alma Road, Westmoreland Gardens and Sheepwalk in Paston. Police were joined by specialist teams including Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers as well as search teams from the fire and ambulance services as a safety precaution. The operation was part of an investigation into the production of class A drugs. Police have found evidence of what we believe to be crystal meth which will be sent off for analysis. Four men are all currently in custody. More as we have it...

Crystal Meth raids in Peterborough Chemical Bioglogical Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers helped with the raids

Crystal Meth raids in Peterborough Police at the scene of one of the raids which took place in Padholme Road, Alma Road, Westmoreland Gardens and Sheepwalk in Paston.

Crystal Meth raids in Peterborough One of four arrests being made during the raids

Crystal Meth raids in Peterborough Specialist police entering one of the addresses in Peterborough

