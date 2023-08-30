A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of two pigeons in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called on 22 August with reports dead pigeons with swastikas carved into their chests had been found in the High Street, St Neots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (August 30) officers, from the Huntingdonshire neighbourhood team, arrested a 21-year-old woman from Baldock and a 23-year-old man from Chatteris on suspicion of racial/religious public order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...