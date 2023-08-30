Chatteris man arrested after swastikas carved into chest of pigeons
A woman has also been arrested following the discovery
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of two pigeons in Cambridgeshire.
Police were called on 22 August with reports dead pigeons with swastikas carved into their chests had been found in the High Street, St Neots.
Today (August 30) officers, from the Huntingdonshire neighbourhood team, arrested a 21-year-old woman from Baldock and a 23-year-old man from Chatteris on suspicion of racial/religious public order.
They remain in custody.