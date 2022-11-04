A Fenland drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years after intervention by neighbourhood policing officers.

A charity will benefit by more than £1,300 after cash was seized from John Smith, who has been jailed for three years and eight months at Cambridge Crown Court.

The court heard how officers from the March Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on patrol in the Creek Road area on 25 August when they came across 22-year-old Smith riding a bike which they believed had been stolen in a robbery earlier that month.

John Smith and some of the drugs found by police

He was searched and found to be in possession of 22 wraps of cocaine – worth about £440 – and two mobile phones, resulting in his arrest.

A search of his home uncovered more cocaine worth up to about £2,400, as well as a large mixing bowl, weighing scales and a spoon which all had remnants of cocaine on them, and more than £1,300 in cash.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and appeared in court on 27 August where he was given court bail with conditions not to enter Cambridgeshire and to reside in Rochdale.

On 14 October, he was further arrested after he was found hiding inside a wardrobe in his former home in Creek Road – a direct breach of his court bail conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was further charged with breaching court bail conditions and being concerned in the supply of cocaine after examination of his mobile phones showed clear evidence of drug dealing.

Smith appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (1 November) where he was jailed for three years and eight months.

He was also ordered to forfeit £1,331.50 under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which will go to a nominated local charity.

Detective Constable Annie Fenton, who investigated, said: “I hope this sentence comes as some good news for the March community – Smith has been jailed for his key involvement in dealing cocaine in the town which was having a significant impact on the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad